Race to pharmacies restarts

After a crazy Friday, in which the rush to pharmacies by Madeirans looking to carry out tests for covid-19, after the announcement made the day before by the President of the Regional Government, today it is back to the same.

There are several scenarios like the one in the photo, where there are those who have already queued at 8:00 am waiting for their turn to perform the rapid antigen test.

Even after yesterday the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection guaranteed that there is a capacity to carry out 10,000 daily tests, many did not want to miss the opportunity to rush to the pharmacies in the early hours of today to ensure that their negative test is the pass for a week, so they can continue their lives with normality.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...