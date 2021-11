Two more patients with Covid-19 died this Monday, in Madeira, aged 61 and 79 years. Both had associated comorbidities and were admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date, a total of 91 deaths associated with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In this month of November alone, 14 people who were infected with the SARS-Cov-2 virus have died in Madeira, as you can see in the table below.

