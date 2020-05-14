The Frente Mar Funchal will open, tomorrow, the bathing complexes of Lido and Barreirinha, fulfilling the standards that will be announced by the Regional Government. The opening of beaches and bathing complexes will be authorized, starting tomorrow, as promised by the Regional Government a week ago.

The municipal company that manages the bathing complexes is expected to open two other spaces, Ponta Gorda and Doca do Cavacas, on Saturday.

The rules for the operation of these spaces, will be the same as the beach areas and the use of masks in bars which only open from the 18th. The pools must remain closed, and access to the sea only.

