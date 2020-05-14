A malfunction, recorded in the late morning of Thursday, in the fiber network has conditioned NOS internet and television services, in several places in the Region.

According to a company source, the problem is already being solved, however, the cause of this ‘collapse’ remains to be determined. All efforts are being made to restore the situation to normal as soon as possible.

The same source indicated that the points most affected were Ponta do Sol, Machico, Porto Santo, Ribeira Brava and some areas of Câmara de Lobos. Problems have also been reported in some parishes in Funchal.

This situation gains another relevance when schools remain closed and students attend Telescola classes from home.

From Diário Notícias