‘Lobo Marinho’ trip is canceled again due to sea unrest

The ‘Lobo Marinho’ will not make the usual inter-island trip tomorrow. Porto Santo Line informed this Wednesday that bad weather conditions make it impossible for the ship to berth safely on Ilha Dourada.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the forecast of northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters on the north coast of the island of Madeira and in Porto Santo led the Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), to maintain the yellow warning, at least until midday. -Friday, valid until 9 am on Thursday, on the south coast of the island of Madeira, where the swell, from the west, will oscillate between 4 to 4.5 meters.

