Calhau da Lapa with uncertain reopening

The municipality of Ribeira Brava does not guarantee that Calhau da Lapa meets all the security conditions to receive visitors in the coming months. Only after the cleaning work, which began this Monday, will a new assessment of the space be made.

See the 2 videos below of the start of rock clearing in this area.

Please note the area is closed to everyone, and electricity has been cut.

Impressive images of the dismantling of the Calhau da Lapa escarpment.

This other video from Marcio Fernandes via Facebook.

