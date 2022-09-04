Superyacht ‘Boardwalk’ bids farewell to the port of Funchal today

The ‘Boardwalk’, which arrived at the Port of Funchal last Tuesday, August 30th, says goodbye to the island of Madeira this afternoon, after a layover of 121 hours.

The approximately 78-meter superyacht, which is on a transatlantic voyage, arrived from Gibraltar, with 12 crew on board.

It leaves at 5 pm this Sunday, September 4, bound for Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

This ‘Boardwalk’ was launched in 2021 by Feadship shipyards, renowned in the construction of mega and super-yachts, being by American businessman Tilman Fertitta, a regular guest on the CNBC television channel and its reality show ‘Billion Dollar Buyer’.

The ‘Boardwalk’ has, among other ‘toys’, a permanent H130 helicopter.

From Diário Notícias

