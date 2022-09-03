It Does Fit…..

Man goes to extreme lengths to prove his bag meets easyjets baggage requirements. 

Not Madeira related, (but he may have been travelling to Madeira) but pretty funny. Would love to know how long it took him to get the bag out.

Holidaymakers can all relate to the frustrating in-flight baggage requirements on budget friendly airlines. If your cabin bag doesn’t meet the requirements of 45 x 36 x 20 cm, then you should expect to splash out a small fortune for the pleasure.

Trying to bypass the airline’s in-flight cabin bag requirements, an EasyJet passenger has gone to extreme lengths to prove that his hand luggage meets the recommended size. A video here has skyrocketed online after documenting the customer kicking and hitting his bag to show that his belongings met the criteria against the airline’s measuring tool. The clip posted by TikToker @hotasfo_o has already surpassed a jaw-dropping 25 million views to date, and viewers are in stitches over the ordeal.

  1. Very funny Tobi. Why I do not travel budget to Madeira from London. I take the lovely and friendly BA. And I go by economy plus. Don’t pay seat. Don’t pay for bags or suitcases. And I am allowed 25 kilos. And I leave on time and arrive on time, budget airlines when you look at it is not as cheap as one thinks after paying all the extras including taxes. I have no idea people travel on it.

    1. Leo, just as a matter of interest I priced BA, Heathrow Oct 7 returning on the 14th against Ryanair, Stanstead, same dates. Those dates because I am flying Manchester Funchal with Ryanair. Prices included Reserved seats, Hand Luggage, Hold Luggage. BA £434 Ryan Air £139.96. Big difference for 5 Kg. As to leaving on time and cancellations, just look at BA’s record against Ryanair. It’s abysmal.

  2. For me, it’s not funny.
    The low budget airline companies are trying to extort money from you with anything possible.

