easyJet cancels London-Porto Santo operation

Some passengers who had already booked a ticket to make the London/Porto Santo connection on easyJet are being informed that the flight [November 2] has been cancelled, contrary to what was initially guaranteed by the airline, after announcing in July a reinforcement of its operation to the Region, starting to make available, from the winter IATA onwards, four new routes, one of them connecting Porto Santo to the London Gatwick.

To DIÁRIO, one of the passengers, an emigrant, confesses that he had already purchased a ticket precisely to mark the moment and also return home for a vacation, he regretted the cancellation.

Incidentally, yesterday across the airwaves of TSF-Madeira, Bruno Martins, hotel director of Vila Baleira confirmed that easyJet’s winter operation was cancelled.

The Diario tried to speak with the company’s general director, José Lopes, however, for now, it was not possible for us to obtain additional official information to explain this possible embarrassment.

What is known is that in July the airline, in a statement, announced that the routes were guaranteed. The new connection from London Gatwick would be easyJet’s first international route to Porto Santo airport, representing “a big step in the company’s expansion strategy”, the carrier said at the same time.

With nine routes in Funchal, seven international and five domestic, the carrier has 460 thousand seats, having increased its capacity by “46% compared to winter 2021”, a growth that was evidenced by those responsible for ‘low-cost’ and the needs that the Region has shown to offer its customers, highlighting the company’s commitment to contribute to “a significant growth of tourism in the Region and consequently to the economic recovery of the country”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...