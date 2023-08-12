NEW INFORMATION REVIVES HOPES OF FINDING MICHAL KOZEK, MISSING IN 2021

It is hopeful that Christopher Kozek has more info on his brother, the 35-year-old Polish ultramarathoner who disappeared about two years ago. This is because, despite the time that has passed, the childhood companion is sure that he is getting closer and closer to finding the relative, largely thanks to the new information he managed to gather in the successive visits he made to Madeira since that fateful day.

It is recalled that Michal Kozek disappeared on the 7th of July 2021, after being left at around 7:15 pm in the village of Porto Moniz, from where he left to train alone in the mountains between Calheta and Porto Moniz. Since then the athlete, who resided in Switzerland, but who was on vacation with his wife and two children in the Region, has never been seen again, even despite the efforts of his younger brother and the search teams, who went through a fine-tooth comb. the zone where the athlete will have disappeared.

Even so, Christopher Kozek does not give up, claiming to have collected important data and clues in his last trips to the trail in question, which he has already covered dozens and dozens of times, having even been hospitalized due to exhaustion.

Christopher has never given up on finding his brother, and I hope he finds his remains and gets the closure he needs. 🙏🏻

