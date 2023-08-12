A hot night and red weather warning for today.

A very hot day today and a reminder that the higher reiobs are on a red warning due to the intense heat and low humidity.

Last night was a very warm night, and below you can see the temperatures at 11om last night.

Also with this hot weather coming from Africa, where yesterday temperatures reached a record of 50.4 ° in Agadir in Morocco, we have the Sahara dust to deal with, making it very uncomfortable for those with breathing problems.

Stay hydrated and where plenty of sunscreen if going out today, as the UV is also very high across the island.

