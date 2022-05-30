‘Lobo Marinho’ anticipates Porto Santo – Funchal trip this afternoon

The ferry Lobo Marinho will anticipate this afternoon’s trip from Porto Santo to Funchal.

The information was released by Porto Santo Line, which points to the ship’s return at 1 pm and not at 6 pm, “due to worsening weather conditions, which jeopardize the safety of passengers and the ship”, he explains.

The company also informs passengers that to change their “ticket to another date (which is exempt from the respective fee)”, they must send an email to infopsl@gruposousa.pt or go to one of our counters or contact (+ 351) 291 210 300 (on working days from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm).

Porto Santo Line regrets the inconvenience caused.

From Diário Notícias

