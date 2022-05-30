Renting a house in Madeira is getting more and more expensive

“Prices of houses for rent in the Autonomous Region of Madeira increased by 2.5% in May compared to the previous month”, according to the idealista price index, the second region with the biggest increase, behind only the Algarve. “Renting a house had a cost of 9.7 euros per square meter (euros/m2) at the end of May this year, taking into account the median value. In relation to the quarterly variation, the increase was 6.4% “, he adds in a note issued this morning.

In Funchal, price inflation is even higher, as “leasing increased by 5.3% during the same period, with the price per square meter costing 10.3 euros. The quarterly change was 5.1%”, in this case below the regional average.

“At national level, housing for rent recorded a rise of 1.2% in May, standing at 11.2 euros/m2”, says idealista.

Funchal leads district capital cities/regions

“The rental price in May rose in six district capitals, with Funchal (5.3%) leading the list”, says the portal. “Aveiro (4.3%), Lisbon (2%), Porto (1.4%), Santarém (1.3%) and Leiria (1%) follow. On the other hand, prices fell in Viseu ( -9.5%), Coimbra (-4.5%), Ponta Delgada (-2.1%), Braga (-2%), Viana do Castelo (-1.7%), Faro (-0.6 %) and Setúbal (-0.6%)”.

The third most expensive capital for renting a house is also Funchal. “Lisbon remains the city where it is most expensive to rent a house: 14.2 euros/m2. Porto (11.1 euros/m2) and Funchal (10.3 euros/m2) occupy the second and third places, respectively”, stresses. “Followed by Faro (9 euros/m2), Aveiro (8.6 euros/m2), Setúbal (8.5 euros/m2), Coimbra (7.5 euros/m2) and Ponta Delgada (6.8 euros/m2) m2)”.

“The Lisbon Metropolitan Area, with 13 euros/m2, continues to be the most expensive region, followed by the Algarve (10.9 euros/m2), the Autonomous Region of Madeira (9.7 euros/m2) and the North (9. 2 euros/m2)”: “On the opposite side of the table are the Center (6.6 euros/m2), the Autonomous Region of the Azores (6.9 euros/m2) and Alentejo (7, 7 euros/m2) which are the cheapest regions.”

