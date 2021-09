Madeira registers this Tuesday six more cases of infection by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS).

These are three imported cases (two from the Netherlands and one from the UK) and three cases of local transmission.

On the other hand, the DRS indicates that today there are 22 more recovered cases to report. The total number of active cases thus stands at 160.

From Jornal Madeira