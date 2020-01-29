Scratchboard* Workshop with Louise Collier

Saturday, 8th February at 13h30 – 15h30

Lugar/Place: Armazem do Mercado, Rua do Hospital Velho, No. 28

Idade/Age: adultos e jovens +13/adults and kids high school age and up

Preço/Price: 10€ per session

Limitado/limited to 8 students

++++Please bring a cutting knife with you, if you have one.++++

Organizado por/Organized by RESTOCK Galeria

Inscripcao/Sign up: [email protected]

* cardboard with a blackened surface that can be scratched or scraped off for making white line drawings.

————————————————————————————————————————————

Current Exhibition

3 x 3

Laura Andrade

The exhibition 3 x 3 will investigate psychology, emotions, and the influence they have

on our lives. Andrade’s illustrations show a heartwarming growth from content to colour.

Andrade thinks people do not realise the impact that positive and negativity has on us, and through this exhibition she expresses how much it means to her to see the positive side even when one is in their darkest hour.

The exhibition contains illustrations and photography in 3 by 3 colour separated pieces, with a pallet of colors that ends in the climax of red, a strong and meaningful colour.