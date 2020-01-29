Bolt, “the main European mobility platform”, expands its area of ​​activity outside mainland Portugal, with the arrival in Madeira, “where it already has drivers ready to accept the first trips”.

In a press release revealed this morning, Bolt in Portugal, through David Ferreira da Silva, says that “expanding our presence beyond the continent is an important step for Bolt”. “By opening our service in the Madeira archipelago, we are enabling a more comfortable, fast and safe travel experience for everyone who lives and visits the island daily, as we are creating new income opportunities for the various drivers who work in this area. area of ​​the country ”, he says.

Bolt has been strengthening its presence from north to south of Portugal, making its services available to more than 80% of the population. In addition to Lisbon, Porto and Algarve, it already operates in cities in the north, such as Braga, Aveiro, Leiria, Guimarães, Coimbra, Águeda, Figueira da Foz, Matosinhos and Vila Nova de Gaia, and in the center, in cities such as Estoril, Cascais , Ericeira, Setúbal and Alverca do Ribatejo.

Accompanying the arrival on the island of Madeira, Bolt, the platform with the lowest prices in the region, also offers a 50% discount for the first 5 trips of new users. To use the App, just download it on an iOS device and Android, create an account and enter a payment method.

Today, Bolt has 30 million customers in more than 35 countries worldwide and has become a leader in ride-hailing in Europe and Africa, allowing users to access faster, greener journeys in urban centres.

Bolt was previously known as Taxify.

Taken from DN

Let me know if you try it. We now have 3 apps. Taxiin Madeira, Uber, and now Bolt.