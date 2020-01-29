This afternoon Cristiano Ronaldo published a video to thank and highlight the fact that he reached 200 million followers on the social network Instagram.

In a 1-minute video, the Juventus striker recapitulated and compiled some of the most memorable moments of his life, not forgetting, of course, the island of Madeira, as is the case with the passage through Nacional or the moment of delivery of the Autonomous Cord of Distinction, the highest decoration in the Region.

In addition, CR7 becomes the first personality to reach 200 million followers on that social network.

Play the video below. Taken From DN