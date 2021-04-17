Madeira recorded 19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Regional Health Directorate on Saturday.

Thus, as can be read, “on April 17, 2021, 19 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are reported in RAM, so the region now counts 8,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 19 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing ”.

There are 20 more recovered cases to report, with the Region now accounting for 8335 cases recovered from COVID-19.

In the note, it is also mentioned that “the region accounts, to date, a total of 71 deaths associated with COVID-19”.

With regard to active cases, “314 are active cases, of which 24 are imported cases and 290 are locally transmitted”.

“Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (7 people in Multipurpose Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 20 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit , the rest remaining in their own accommodation ”, is also mentioned.

Continuing, “in total, there are 53 situations that are currently being considered by health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM, EPERAM”.

Regarding the active surveillance of contacts of positive cases, “630 people are being accompanied by the health authorities of the various municipalities of Madeira and Porto Santo”.

As for the surveillance of travelers, “8,277 people are also being accompanied by the authorities, using the MadeiraSafe application”.

The total number of contacts for the SRS24 Line (800 24 24 20) “now amounts to 46049 calls and the Psychological Support Line of the Regional Health Department (291 212 399) counts to date 33.61 calls”.

Regarding the tests for COVID-19 screening carried out at the RAM Health Service, the document notes that “in the context of the operation of screening travelers in the ports and airports of RAM, there is a cumulative total of 185327 PCR tests for COVID-19, held until 3:30 pm today”.

In total, to date, “the samples processed for RT-PCR testing in the Clinical Pathology laboratory at SESARAM, EPERAM amount to 363,685. With regard to the Rapid Antigen Tests, a total of 35,824 tests have been carried out to date.

