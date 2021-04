The Swedish school sailing ship “Gunilla” arrived in Funchal on the 14th, from the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands. It has damage to the main mast which has two crosspieces.

It is a ship that has on board a crew mostly composed of young women from the Ockero Gymnasieskolan educational establishment. The ship is scheduled to leave on the 20th of this month, returning to Sweden to repair the mast.

From Funchal News