Diário Notícias take an impressive balloon trip in Marrakech

Approximately 20 kilometers from Marrakech, there is the opportunity to see the ‘Red City’ from a completely different perspective, aboard a balloon.

The experience attracts hundreds of tourists a day, “400 to 500 a morning in high season, which is usually after Christmas”, explains pilot Daniel Pinet to journalists.

Each balloon can carry a maximum of 16 passengers and three crew.

Due to Marrakech’s exceptional weather and orography, cancellations (due to rain or wind) are rare, “less than two cancellations per month”.

The height allowed for the ascent is 1,000 meters above the ground. This is one of the tourist attractions in Morocco, a short trip from Madeira on the connections promoted by Binter, which started this week.

The views (which you can see in the video) speak for themselves.

Albuquerque and his family were also on the first flight to Marrakech staying at the new Pestana / CR7 hotel.

