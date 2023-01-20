HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL DAY – Friday 27th January 2023 – HOLY TRINITY CHURCH, MADEIRA

To mark Holocaust Memorial day, Holy Trinity Church, Funchal are welcoming Mr. Harry Kessler BEM to share with us his lived experiences and his work with the Holocaust Educational Trust – followed by a Fork Supper with wine / soft drinks. (Poster attached below).
Please pre-book your place by contacting Jonathan Pestana-Calvert on +351 961080555 or via email – calvertgray@hotmail.com
This will be a very moving and insightful evening.
