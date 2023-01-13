Passengers despair with queue for control in the departures area of ​​the Airport

Passengers who, this morning, were preparing to travel out of Madeira, had to face a long queue when accessing the security area at departures from Madeira Airport.

The situation was reported by a passenger who revealed the situation that is already recurring. Instead of the airport management always messing with the street with barriers everywhere, they should be concerned with the functioning of the interior, they complained. “Now in the morning, a queue that went almost to the escalators to show the boarding pass.

In Lisbon there are those electronic devices where you pass the boarding card or mobile phone and follow”, adds the complaint.

In the photo, dozens of passengers can be seen in the long corridor before the security zone before the duty-free shops. And there is an aggravating factor, as the entrance to the ‘fast track’, if the passenger has that option, is only separated after the first card control. A situation that ends up not compensating and generates the reported delay.

According to what is factually verifiable, this situation always happens when there is a lot of movement at the Airport, namely during departures.

From Diário Notícias

