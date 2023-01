A woman was, a moment ago, run over on a crosswalk on Rua 31 de Janeiro, in Funchal.

The accident is causing quite a stir on this road, as the driver who ended up ramming the victim took off without stopping.

There is already an ambulance from the Funchal Firefighters and EMIR who are helping the woman.

For now, car traffic is completely stopped, with a long queue of traffic leading to Praça da Autonomia.

From Jornal Madeira

