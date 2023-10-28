MADEIRA AIRPORT WILL HAVE TWO NEW AIR CONNECTIONS TO THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA

In 2024, Azores Airlines will expand the offer of direct flights. In addition to the existing ones, Madeira airport will offer residents and visitors connections with Boston (USA) and Toronto (Canada).

Currently, the airport has direct flights with New York, in addition to direct flights to Toronto, Canada, with a stopover in Ponta Delgada, in the Azores, carried out by the Azorean carrier itself.

The direct connections that debut next year begin in June and run until September, taking place on an Airbus A321 Neo Long Range. The capacity is 190 seats, 16 of which are in business class.

It is important to note that these new flights are already available in the system and that tickets can be purchased at the company’s points of sale, both in physical spaces – such as, for example, in travel agencies – and online.

From Jornal Madeira

