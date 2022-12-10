Pesquita Brewery – Câmara de Lobos

Our lovely friend Jenny has opened Pesquita in Câmara de Lobos, in the decorated street leading to the Church.

Jenny is the Sister of our good friend Luis, who has the Bolo do Caco hut in the Christmas area in Funchal.

Luís with his mum all set for Christmas.

Pesquita Brewery.

Here we have the most varied craft beers, cozy and fun atmosphere. Count on live music and diverse entertainment.

Snacks and various varieties of cheese, meat and sausage boards.

Happy Hour 5-7pm.

Come visit us… 🤗🙏🏻🤗🙏🏻🤗

Jenny with her other brother Humberto.

