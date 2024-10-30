Monk Seal spotted at Ribeira Brava

Monk Seal spotted at Ribeira BravaTobi Hughes·30th October 2024Madeira News This morning, a seal was spotted swimming in the waters of Ribeira Brava. Watch the video captured by a Jornal Madeira reader. It should be noted that there have been many sightings of these creatures over the last few months. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related