TVDE Association decides to take Madeira Government to court

The alleged non-compliance with Law No. 45/2018, which regulates the activity of individual and paid passenger transport in unmarked vehicles (TVDE) is the basis for the decision of the National Association TVDE Movement to proceed with legal proceedings against the Regional Directorate of Land Transport in relation to the Taxis-RAM Association, this association reported this morning.

According to the National TVDE Movement Association, “both entities have promoted practices that allegedly limit the actions of TVDE operators in Madeira, in disregard of the rules established by legislation and the decision of the Mobility and Transport Authority in national territory”.

The association defending TVDE operators argues that “the actions and regulations applied by the Regional Directorate of Land Transport and the Taxis-RAM Association, such as territorial restrictions and other requirements considered disproportionate, are infringing the rights of drivers and companies operating under this regime, creating a situation of unfair disadvantage and disfavor for the TVDE sector”.

The association represented by Vítor Soares also points out that the aforementioned Law was created precisely to regulate the sector and that they are not against the taxi sector, but want to “ensure that all operators can work in accordance with the law and under equal circumstances”.

According to the spokesperson, the association wants the court to “verify the practices adopted and ensure full compliance with law 45/2018.

From Diário Notícias

