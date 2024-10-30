Suspected murderer in Machico

A woman aged around 40 was found dead this morning in a house located in Sítio do Paraíso, in Machico.

The Machico Municipal Fire Department was alerted by Civil Protection, but once there, they could do nothing to reverse the situation. According to what we gathered from the police, the victim had a cut on her neck. As there was suspicion of a crime, the PSP was alerted.

The same corporation is currently (1:00 pm) transporting a man to the hospital, who they treated due to a suspected suicide attempt.

According to Diário Notícias, this man, rescued at the Caniçal viewpoint, was carrying a knife.

Allegedly, the Jornal Madeira found out, the individual has family ties to the woman who died this morning.

From Jornal Madeira

