CMF GOVERNORS AND PRESIDENT FULFILL TRADITION AT MERCADO DOS LAVRADOR

As is their tradition, the entire Madeiran executive gathers again this morning to enjoy the traditional meat and garlic sandwiches at the emblematic Cica space, in the Mercado dos Lavradores. The delegation was also joined by a special guest: Pedro Calado, Mayor of Funchal (CMF).

“I always keep the same traditions. The Mercado dos Lavradores is already part of our route, especially the meat and garlic sandwiches”, noted the official, underlining the fact that everything was going well.

The head of the Madeiran executive has no doubt that this night will be “a success”, being lived with the true Christmas spirit characteristic of pre-pandemic times. “The mayor of Funchal has everything organized for people to be able to move around safely and at ease”, he maintained to journalists, accompanied by Pedro Calado, who joined the Madeiran executive’s team to fulfill the tradition.

“We are having magnificent weather and I wish you all a good and happy Christmas”, extolled Albuquerque, in an atmosphere of good humor and animation that already exists at this time in the Market.

From Jornal Madeira

