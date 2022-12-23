Yellow warning for rain

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has just launched a meteorological warning for Madeira and places the entire island under a yellow warning due to rain.

The Portuguese agency predicts that the South Coast, North Coast and Mountainous Regions can count on periods of rain, which can sometimes be heavy. The notice goes into effect at 6 pm on December 24th and lasts for six hours until midnight on December 25th.

According to the IPMA regional delegate, speaking to TSF-Madeira, the amount of precipitation expected “should not be in large quantities”. By the way, the precipitation will be more intense on the 26th of December, Monday.

It is also expected that on the 25th and 26th of December the temperature will drop by around 3ºC to 4ºC, both in the coastal regions and in the mountainous regions.

From Diário Notícias

