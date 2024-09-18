18-year-old without a driver’s license involved in hit-and-run

The Regional Command of the Public Security Police (PSP) Madeira reveals that, on August 31, at 7:15 pm, the accident brigade of the Funchal Traffic Police Station was called to Rua Saint Helier-Funchal, due to a traffic accident having occurred at that location – a run over – involving a male pedestrian and a light passenger vehicle, which fled after the accident.

“After collecting the material and testimonial evidence at the scene, police investigations were initiated by the road accident investigation team to identify the fleeing vehicle and its driver, with the testimonies initially collected indicating a light passenger car (cabriolet), FIAT make, PUNTO model, red in colour”, revealed the PSP in a press release.

“Through the vehicle’s registration number, the Funchal Traffic Police located its previous owner, who immediately identified its current driver, who was identified as a male citizen, aged 18, who admitted his participation and subsequent escape from the accident due to the fact that he did not have a legal driving license”, adds the same note.

Due to the absence of flagrant crime, “the citizen was constituted as a defendant in criminal proceedings, and all the documents and evidence collected were forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office services of the Judicial Court of the District of Funchal”.

