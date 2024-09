A motorcycle accident recently occurred on the way down to the Cristo Rei area in Caniço, leaving a motorcyclist with serious injuries. The causes of the accident are still unknown.

The EMIR medical team and the pre-hospital team of the Santa Cruz Firefighters carried out the rescue. Information is still scarce, but the victim has just been transported to the hospital, accompanied by the EMIR team. The PSP is also at the scene.

From Jornal Madeira

