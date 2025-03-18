March Rainfall Portugal

March Rain Update – Till 17 March – IPMA

✔️ Out of the 20 district capitals, only 4 have not yet reached the monthly average (they will in the next few days), namely: Ponta Delgada, Braga, Viana do Castelo and Funchal;

✔️ Castelo Branco and Beja already have about 4.5 times what is normal to fall in March in terms of rainfall, Évora about 4 times and Faro, Santarém and Setúbal about 3 times. It will arrive 4 to 6 times across most of these locations by Monday.

✔️ There is rain forecast from tomorrow for mainland Portugal with plenty falling.

Portugal is heading for one of its wettest months on record.

Taken from MeteoRam Facebook Page

