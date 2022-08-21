PATIENT TRANSFERRED FROM PORTO SANTO HAS POOR PROGNOSIS

As reported by JM, here, a patient had to be transported from Porto Santo to Madeira in the early afternoon.

This is a 50-year-old individual who was transferred this afternoon from the Porto Santo Health Center to the Dr Nelio Mendonça Hospital, in Funchal, where he is in serious condition.

The man was hospitalized in the OR at the health unit, polytraumatized after having suffered a road accident on Ilha Dourada, where he was rescued by firefighters and the EMIR team on duty in Porto Santo. The patient was transferred to the emergency orthopedics department, having been transported in a C295 plane of the Portuguese Air Force, with a nursing team from the health centre. At the airport, the user was received by the pre-hospital team of firefighters and EMIR.

From Jornal Madeira

