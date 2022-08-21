The 4×4 Super Trial animated and took hundreds of people to São Vicente.

After the first stage of the Iberian Super Extreme Trial 4×4 and the Regional Trial 4×4 Championship took place on Saturday, the two-hour endurance test was held this afternoon at the mouth of the São Vicente stream, which was attended by a large audience. present to see the various ‘machines’ in action across the land.

Looking for infir on this it looks like the first stage took place last night from 9pm, and this afternoon again from 3pm.

Like this: Like Loading...