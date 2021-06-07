Cruise ship passesTobi Hughes7th June 20210 viewsMadeira News1 Comment0 views 2 Thanks to Nelio for the photos from our balcony of the passing cruise ship Carnival Dream, that I expect has dropped the crew member off at the port in Funchal. Just boarding my flight, see you all soon. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related