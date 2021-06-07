Just a catch up on some of the stories this morning, before I leave for the UK.

MADEIRA IS TODAY AT VERY HIGH RISK OF EXPOSURE TO UV

All districts on the continent, the Madeira archipelago and the Azorean island of São Miguel, present today a very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

IPMA has also placed the islands of Faial, Terceira (central group of the Azores) and Flores (western group of the Azores) at moderate risk of exposure to UV radiation.

For regions with very high risk, the IPMA advises the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, ‘t-shirt’, parasol, sunscreen and avoid exposing children to the sun.

The calculation is based on values ​​observed at 13:00 each day for air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and amount of precipitation in the last 24 hours.

The good weather will continue through this week, with temperatures increasing during the week.

YOUNG ENGLISH GIRL ATTACKED AT DAWN IN A HOSTEL IN FUNCHAL

A 21-year-old British woman was attacked during the night in a hostel located on Rua do Lazareto, Funchal.

The Madeira Volunteer Firefighters received the alert at 2:20 am on Monday morning, having called a team of three elements and an ambulance.

The victim was rescued on the spot and transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA ARRIVES TODAY FOR A FOUR-DAY VISIT TO THE REGION.

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, arrives today, in the late afternoon, in Madeira, for one of the longest visits of his mandate.

There are four days of intense program that go far beyond the official Day of Portugal ceremonies taking place this year in Funchal.

But very early, more specifically at 9:30 am, the Occasional Commission for the Deepening of Autonomy and Reform of the Political System meets in the hemicycle room, to continue the analysis of the proposals presented in the scope of the Revision of the Finance Law for the Autonomous Regions.

In Calheta, at 11 am, and in the Ponta Gorda Bathing Complex, at 3 pm, the blue flags are hoisted.

Local authorities are at the door. Therefore, the policy accelerates activity. Today, at 4 pm, the PSD/CDS coalition’s campaign headquarters will open for Funchal City Hall. ‘Funchal Semper à Frente’ will be located on Rua João Tavira, nº 67.

While in the morning, at 11 am, the Mercado dos Lavradores welcomes the opening of the VI Edition of the Summer Market-Fashion, Accessories and Design, in the afternoon, at 6 pm, the Madeira Press Museum, in Câmara de Lobos, hosts the presentation of the book ‘Senhora da Ilha’, by Alberto João Jardim.

Funchal harbors the debut of the ship ‘Carnival Dream’ today.

A cruise ship in the Port of Funchal should be a sight that is expected to be much more common in the near future. And today is the first day of this new life, as within a few hours the port receives the ‘Carnival Dream’, curiously a debut.

But it won’t be a stopover for the best reasons, as it wasn’t planned and should be just to leave a crew member, probably for medical reasons.

