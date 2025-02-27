PLAZA MADEIRA CELEBRATES CARNIVAL WITH ACTIVITIES FOR THE LITTLE ONES

Funchal, February 27, 2024 – PLAZA Madeira will celebrate the happiest time of the year with several activities designed especially for the little ones. The shopping center, managed by Multi Portugal, has prepared a program full of free activities so that the little ones can celebrate this season with lots of fun.

Across the three floors of PLAZA Madeira, visitors will be able to find various carnival elements, from mascots to face painting, as well as balloon modeling and popcorn on offer.

The shopping centre is thus joining in the activities organised in Funchal for Carnival. On 1 March, the activities at PLAZA Madeira precede the Grand Allegorical Parade, which will take place in the evening. On 4 March, the entertainment precedes the Trapalhão Parade, which will take place in the middle of the afternoon.

The Carnival activities program will take place at the following times:

March 1st and 2nd (Saturday and Sunday)

From 11:00 am to 13:00 and from 16:00 pm to 17:30 pm

March 4th (Shrove Tuesday)

From 11:00 to 13:00 and from 14:00 to 15:00

Like this: Like Loading...