Bad Weather in Madeira: Yellow Warning for Rain and Rough Seas

If you wonder what a winters day is like on the island, and you are on the island Friday14th to Saturday15th February, then you will experience a true Madeira winter day.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued a yellow warning for Madeira due to the forecast of heavy rainfall and rough seas.

According to the weather report, the alert covers different areas of the region and will be in effect from the evening of the 14th tomorrow until Saturday, February 15th.

According to the IPMA, heavy rain is coming with the possibility of thunderstorms. The archipelago – North Coast, South Coast, Mountainous Regions of Madeira and Porto Santo – will be under yellow warning due to heavy rainfall, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms, and snow is also expected on the peaks.

The critical period is expected between 9:00 pm on February 14 and 9:00 am on February 15, says IPMA.

In addition to the rain, the IPMA also issued a yellow warning for rough seas on the North Coast of Madeira and in Porto Santo.

Waves from the northwest with heights between 4 and 4.5 meters are expected, starting at 06:00 on February 15, continuing until 06:00 on February 16.

Island authorities recommend special caution, especially for those traveling on roads subject to flooding or landslides, and advise fishermen and seafarers to avoid activities at sea during this period.

The wind is also expected to be strong at times. This could qell cause some problems at the airport. This could be the case for Saturday afternoon, but more so on Monday from the afternoon into early Tuesday morning, when the wind is expected to be the strongest.

As always I will keep the blog updated, and if snow does fall, expect the roads to the peaks to be closed.

Like this: Like Loading...