Bees invade car

Bees invade carTobi Hughes·13th February 2025Madeira News A swarm of bees recently invaded a car parked next to a metalworks in Garachico, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos. In this video sent by a reader to AgoraMadeira you can see this moment. A specialized team was called to resolve the situation. From Agora Madeira