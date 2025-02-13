Bees invade car

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A swarm of bees recently invaded a car parked next to a metalworks in Garachico, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos.

In this video sent by a reader to AgoraMadeira you can see this moment.

A specialized team was called to resolve the situation.

