19 flights cancelled due to the weather

Adverse weather conditions have led to the cancellation of 19 flights (arrivals and departures) throughout Monday, February 17th.

As reported by DIÁRIO, by the beginning of this evening seven flights had already been cancelled in advance: the TAP flight (TP 1687) from Lisbon, scheduled to arrive in Funchal at 10:10 am (and, consequently, its respective departure); two Tansavia flights, one from Paris (TO 7692) and the other from Amsterdam (HV 6627), which were due to arrive in Madeira at 4:35 pm and 5:50 pm respectively (as well as their respective departures); and also the 5:25 pm Ryanair flight (FR 088), from Lisbon (whose respective departure would, however, be cancelled).

According to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website , these are joined by: Binter flight NT 4072, from Gran Canaria, scheduled for 5:45 pm; easyJet (EZY8521), at 5:50 pm, from London; Binter’s connecting flight to Porto Santo (NT 4939) scheduled for 7:55 pm; easyJet’s 8 pm flight (EJU7755) from Porto and Ryanair (FR 886) from Lisbon, scheduled to arrive in Madeira at 9:45 pm. Their respective departures have also all been cancelled. TAP flight (1692) to Lisbon, departing from Funchal at 5:35 pm, has also been cancelled.

Watching the flights last night on flightradar24 all the UK flights managed to land I believe, Jet2 from Belfast diverted to the Canaries just after the Porto flight landed, im not sure if it returned later or if spent the night in Canaries.

