Within the scope of its contingency plan, NOS will reinforce the network’s capacity in the Region by 25%.

“At a time when the capacity of the telecommunications network is vital for the proper functioning of public and private institutions and to face the intensification of work and schooling on a remote basis, NOS has reinforced its capacity for inter-network and communication with the Continente ”, says the company in a statement.

“In this context of a global health emergency, maintaining communications by the Portuguese is a fundamental task throughout the country and vital in the autonomous regions. For this reason, the operator reinforced the capacity of its network in Madeira by 25%.

In any case, the appeal to all Portuguese people is reinforced to adopt good practices in the use of communications networks and to favour the use of digital channels (the nos.pt website and the apps).

In addition to this reinforcement of the network, NOS has already implemented a series of measures in Madeira, aimed at business continuity and the protection of our customers, partners and employees, namely:

– Total remote work, for teams not essential to the operation of the operation, prohibition on travelling abroad and participating in conferences, congresses, fairs and workshops; restrictions on face-to-face meetings and training cancellation;

– Remote work on a rotation basis (a division of teams into two groups with alternation at home/company), applicable to all people who have essential functions for business continuity, implemented both in offices and in operational support teams, namely call centres, stores and technical teams;

– Recurrent disinfection of customer interaction spaces is carried out;

– The recommended social distance in our stores is ensured;

– Shopkeepers and technicians teams were equipped with personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, alcoholic gel);

– Cleaning procedures for common spaces were reinforced:

– Technical services only make visits in case of need and in direct articulation with customers;

– Door to door commercial activity was suspended.

NOS 'priority will always be to keep our customers connected and collaborate with health, safety authorities and the Government, with the objective of keeping Mainland Portugal and the Autonomous Regions connected and communicating ".

