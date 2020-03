On the second day of a state of emergency in the country and when the restrictions imposed are already known, the gathering of the Madeirans is notorious.

In the city of Funchal, despite being Friday, the movement is reminiscent of a Sunday. In the streets, we see, above all, some people who go to work. In the centre, many of the cafes and restaurants are closed, however, around the Mercado dos Lavradores there is still some movement. Some groups of people chat at the door, where there is a lack of florists who weekly add some colour to the space.

Of concern may be the number of people already at some age who insist on maintaining their normal life, with the morning visit to the city, going to the cafe with friends, not dispensing the greeting with handshake. As has been widely reported by the Health Authorities, older people are a risk group, so withdrawing and avoiding contact with other people is essential to reduce the risk of infection by Covid-19.

Otherwise, most stores are closed. Exception for pharmacies, bakeries and supermarkets or convenience stores, spaces whose operation is safeguarded in the restrictions imposed at the national level, which are then appropriate for the Region. In these places, some lines are visible at the door, respecting, as a rule, the distance considered safe. In the case of large stores, control is ensured by security guards brought in for that purpose.

Leaving the centre, the same scenario of closed commercial spaces and little movement in the streets. The gardening services of the Funchal City Council are guaranteed, as well as garbage collection, judging by the city council professionals that throughout this morning we found in some areas of the city. Moreover, there is a notable decrease in the number of cars circulating in the city, with benefits for the environment. CTT also seems to be providing the postal service.

In some hotels the movement of tourists at check-out is notorious, corroborating the departures that we have been reporting this morning at Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo. Still, some of the few tourists who are still in Funchal continue to stroll down the street, especially downtown and in the tourist area. In spite of practically all the attractions are closed, do not miss the walk on a sunny morning. From DN

Bakeries seem to be open, but table and chairs removed and coffee in takeaway cups.