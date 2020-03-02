About 2 thousand tourists from the operator MB Travel leave the Region today. Ricardo Macedo, an agent of this operator, has been at Madeira International Airport since 9 am to coordinate/guide the routing of tourists from this operator. “They are mainly British, Germans, French and Dutch” revealed to the Diario.

Today it is planned to make the ‘reception’ to tourists who will board taking into account that the last ones to arrive are scheduled to leave Funchal at 16h35.

There is also a greater movement of passenger transport vans in view of the restrictions imposed on health protection. They are only transporting up to 50% of the capacity to guarantee the recommended social distance.

From DN