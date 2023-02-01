Madeira Concerts February

|
|
|
|30th January – Monday / Segunda-feira
|
|
|
Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30)
Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams
|Book Now!
|
|
|
|1st February – Wednesday / Quarta-feira
|
|
|
George Gershwin Tribute – Piano Recital (7 PM / 19H)
Info: This Piano Recital will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest composers George Gershwin!!
|Book Now!
|
|
|
|2nd February – Thursday / Quinta-feira
|
|
|
Billy Strayhorn Tribute – Jazz Concert – 7 PM / 19 H
Info: Tomás Noronha 4TET will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest Piano players Billy Strayhorn!
|Book Now!
|
|
|
|3rd February – Friday / Sexta-feira
|
|
|
Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H)
Info: Virtuous Trio – Classical Concert at the English Church Gardens – Vivaldi, Mozart, Verdi, Pachelbel, Tchaikovsky among other surprises!
|Book Now!
|
|
|
Piano Man (7 PM / 19H)
Info: Piano Man Concert by Miguel Pires will showcase a repertório inspired : Elton John, Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley among others.
|Book Now!
|
|
|
|4th February – Saturday / Sabado
|
|
|
MAMMA MIA Tribute! (6PM / 18H)
Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest musical of all times – MAMMA MIA!
|Book Now!
|
|
|
|5th February – Sunday / Domingo
|
|
|
Classics & Rockstar (6 PM / 18H)
Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired classical songs with a twist of rock arrangements!
|Book Now!