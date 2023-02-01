Madeira Concerts February

30th January – Monday / Segunda-feira Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30) Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams Book Now! 1st February – Wednesday / Quarta-feira George Gershwin Tribute – Piano Recital (7 PM / 19H) Info: This Piano Recital will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest composers George Gershwin!! Book Now! 2nd February – Thursday / Quinta-feira Billy Strayhorn Tribute – Jazz Concert – 7 PM / 19 H Info: Tomás Noronha 4TET will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest Piano players Billy Strayhorn! Book Now! 3rd February – Friday / Sexta-feira Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H) Info: Virtuous Trio – Classical Concert at the English Church Gardens – Vivaldi, Mozart, Verdi, Pachelbel, Tchaikovsky among other surprises! Book Now! Piano Man (7 PM / 19H) Info: Piano Man Concert by Miguel Pires will showcase a repertório inspired : Elton John, Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley among others. Book Now! 4th February – Saturday / Sabado MAMMA MIA Tribute! (6PM / 18H) Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest musical of all times – MAMMA MIA! Book Now! 5th February – Sunday / Domingo Classics & Rockstar (6 PM / 18H) Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired classical songs with a twist of rock arrangements! Book Now! 6st February – Monday / Segunda-feira Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30) Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams Book Now! Historical Fortress São Tiago Concerts – Music Flavours (7:30 PM / 19:30) Info: Sofia Petito Quartet will showcase a repertoire inspired by Tom Jobim, Norah Jones, Ella Fitzgerald among other surprises! Book Now! Save 10% on all the above concerts with the code MIN10 when booking online.