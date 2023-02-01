Madeira Concerts February

30th January – Monday / Segunda-feira

Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30)

Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams
1st February – Wednesday / Quarta-feira

George Gershwin Tribute – Piano Recital (7 PM / 19H)

Info: This Piano Recital will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest composers George Gershwin!!
2nd February – Thursday / Quinta-feira

Billy Strayhorn Tribute – Jazz Concert – 7 PM / 19 H

Info: Tomás Noronha  4TET will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest Piano players Billy Strayhorn!
3rd February – Friday / Sexta-feira

Morning Garden Classics (11 AM / 11H)

Info: Virtuous Trio – Classical Concert at the English Church Gardens – Vivaldi, Mozart, Verdi, Pachelbel, Tchaikovsky among other surprises!
Piano Man (7 PM / 19H)

Info: Piano Man Concert by Miguel Pires will showcase a repertório inspired : Elton John, Billy Joel, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley among others.
4th February – Saturday / Sabado

MAMMA MIA Tribute! (6PM / 18H)

Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired in one of the greatest musical of all times – MAMMA MIA!
5th February – Sunday / Domingo

Classics & Rockstar (6 PM / 18H)

Info: This Concert will showcase a repertoire inspired classical songs with a twist of rock arrangements!
6st February – Monday / Segunda-feira

Violin Concert (5:30 PM / 17:30)

Info: Classical Concert Duo of the greatest romantic pieces for violin – Sibelius Concerto, Grieg Violin Sonata #3 and The Lark Ascending by R.V. Williams
Historical Fortress São Tiago Concerts – Music Flavours (7:30 PM / 19:30)

Info: Sofia Petito Quartet will showcase a repertoire inspired by Tom Jobim, Norah Jones, Ella Fitzgerald among other surprises!
