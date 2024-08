The parents of the 21-year-old tourist who died this afternoon in Levada de Água D’ Alto, in Faial, after being hit by a landslide, are receiving psychological support.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the collapse occurred on a trail not classified by the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation and, according to the Regional Civil Protection Service, was not caused by the fire.

From Diário Notícias

