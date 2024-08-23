Levada Accident Faial

The president of Águas e Resíduos da Madeira (ARM) went this afternoon to Levada da Água D’ Alto, in Faial, where a landslide occurred that caused the death of a young tourist.

Amílcar Gonçalves once again stressed that “this is a work levada” and that it is not a recommended route, despite the fact that, in recent times, “it has gained some prominence due to the beautiful landscape”.

“What is beautiful can also be dangerous,” he recalled, noting that many tourists venture out, even when tape is placed to signal the danger.

He also said that this is a narrow route with very high slopes, used by lift operators, where landslides sometimes occur.

ARM will now check whether the landslide affected the water supply, as the route is interrupted.

