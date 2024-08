Sanas Madeira announced today on its Facebook page that it provided assistance, in the early afternoon, to a sailboat measuring approximately 12 meters in length that had broken its mast while sailing in the Garajau area.

The lifeguards determined that the sailors did not require medical assistance, so the assistance provided consisted of collecting and securing the cables and mast to the vessel.

Accompanied by SANAS103, the sailboat sailed to the Port of Funchal under its own power.

