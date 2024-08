It is a blessing from heaven. In Santana it rains well, precipitation that is also recorded in the highest peaks and in the areas affected by the fires in the north. A natural and effective way of cooling the land.

From RTP Madeira

Today as well as yesterday morning rain fell on the north of the island and over the peaks, even the far east had some rain which was good for Machico, and cooled the ground for the Fachos last night.

