O Senhor Fine Art & Antiques Opens

My friend Joseph opened his new space on Saturday in Funchal, so if you are in the area pop by and take a look.

O Senhor Fine Art & Antiques officially opened on Saturday 12 November, located in the beautiful newly renovated Arcadas Pelourinho on Rua Direita 35, very close to the new Savoy Insular and the Bar Mad Cuba, Funchal, also a short walk from the Mercado dos Lavradores.

The gallery offers on consignment: paintings, sculptures, silver and crystal, carpets and other objects of historical or cultural significance. New artists, especially painters and sculptors will be exhibited in the coming months. Early next year the gallery will open “Art Bar” where clients can enjoy a special selection of cocktails, champagne and fine wines while visiting.

Open Tuesday – Saturday 10h-18h. Tel 913727298

